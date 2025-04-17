LUNGILE MASHELE: Africa must aim for energy self-sufficiency in trade war
Developing countries are likely to be caught in the crossfire of the conflict between larger economies
17 April 2025 - 05:00
US tariffs on energy products are not new — they were first imposed by the Biden administration — and the motivation behind them is multifaceted.
Under former US president Joe Biden the rationale was fostering clean energy industries and combating climate change. His administration believed that encouraging domestic production of solar panels and electric vehicles (EVs) could create jobs, bolster the economy and reduce reliance on foreign energy sources. In addition, tariffs were seen as a tool to pressure other countries to commit to higher environmental standards...
