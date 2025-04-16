YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Recipe and ingredients for ensuring GNU’s long, healthy life
SA could take some lessons from Germany’s 2005—2009 grand coalition
16 April 2025 - 05:00
Dozens of obituaries and requiems have trumpeted the imminent demise of the government of national unity (GNU) since it came into being after the May 2024 elections. Yet, almost a year later, it remains for most South Africans the only hope for a stable, peaceful and possibly prosperous future.
At the centre of it looms the figure of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is enjoying a rebound in public approval as he tries to balance not only the many parties in our raucous democracy but also factions within the noisy ANC and its boisterous alliance with the SACP and Cosatu...
