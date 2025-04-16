MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Californian wine still holds its own 50 years after Paris showdown
California’s famous victory over the French in the 1976 Judgment of Paris Tasting was no fluke
16 April 2025 - 05:00
UPDATED 16 April 2025 - 12:40
The current geopolitical environment hardly appears to favour new trade initiatives between the US and the rest of the world.
Almost every day there’s news of the announcement by the White House of some new tariff, followed by a comparable retaliatory impost. Markets are closing at an alarming rate, many between long-established trading partners, and almost all of them meaningful in terms of sales volumes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.