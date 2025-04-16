ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Beyond his trade wars Trump is playing a dangerous game of civilisational roulette
China poses a problem as it has been emboldened and regained the courage to build a future
The predominance of economics-speak — the habit of casting every discussion in terms of its financial or economic implications, as if nothing else mattered — forced the world’s focus onto the economic fallout of the trade and tariff wars launched by Donald Trump.
There has been less of a focus on the way Trump is leaning into civilisational war talk, of making civilisations great again by way of creating a plural sphereology, incorporating distant territories and locales into what the redoubtable Russian intellectual Alexander Dugin referred to as a “plurality of civilisational spaces,” a multipolarity that pits “civilisations” against one another. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.