HEATH MUCHENA: Strong case for bitcoin as the next reserve currency
Beneath the noise, the cryptocurrency is powerful: a financial system that doesn’t need bailouts, borders or political promises
There’s a quiet revolution under way — one that’s not being broadcast in prime-time headlines or shouted from political podiums, but it’s happening all the same. It’s a revolution in trust, in access and in how the world moves value. And at its centre is a technology that most people still associate with either overnight riches or shadowy speculation: crypto.
Let’s get real: the dollar is still king — but it’s starting to look like a tired monarch. For nearly 80 years the dollar has ruled global finance. It’s been the go-to reserve currency, the benchmark for trade, the rock under every economic storm. But even rocks erode. And now, the cracks are showing. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.