NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Getting down to Earth

Abundance means knowing where to look

15 April 2025 - 05:00
by FutureWorld

Dateline: April 10 2034 

Humanity has always relied on the Earth to provide plants for food, clothing and shelter, animals for work and meat, and minerals for metals and chemicals. Useful materials are everywhere; we’ve known for decades that seawater contains uranium. But now we’re discovering new resources never thought possible. ..

