BADGER
MICHAEL AVERY: You can’t grow an economy on a foundation of municipal failure
The white paper review matters as most towns and cities need a lifeline and redesign
15 April 2025 - 05:00
Last week my partner’s parents returned from a week in Eswatini, where a tyrant king can at least keep the lights on and the water flowing, to their home in a tree-lined, high-end suburb just five minutes from the JSE. What they found was not the comfort of home but a stinky reminder of just how far the rot of state failure has spread.
No power from Wednesday to Sunday afternoon. No hot water, no refrigeration. And, as if scripted for ironic effect, sewage was spilling down their street from a burst pipe, filling the air with the stench of decay. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.