GAVIN RICH: Worst European season yet for SA teams raises questions about its value
The Challenge Cup only exists to give the teams not good enough to be in the Champions Cup something to play for
14 April 2025 - 04:59
The Bulls’ defeat at the hands of Edinburgh brought an end to a disastrous season for SA teams in the EPCR competitions, and if the slide continues questions will have to be asked about the value derived from their participation.
That it was the worst season yet doesn’t require debate. At least in the first two seasons that the local sides played in the European Cup competitions there was representation in the quarterfinals of the elite Champions Cup. The Stormers and Sharks got that far in 2022/23, and the Bulls managed it last year...
