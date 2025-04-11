JONNY STEINBERG: When politics looks like it’s breaking, it actually is
US business could take a lesson from its tiny counterpart at the tip of Africa
11 April 2025 - 05:00
Watching the drama on both sides of the Atlantic, I am struck by the stark differences in behaviour between big business in SA and the US.
Organised commerce in SA views the political class — and I mean everyone in the political class, from the DA to the ANC — as a bunch of toddlers fiddling with a grenade. At very least, you need to watch over them eagle-eyed, not daring even to blink. At worst, you need to throw yourself among them and prise that grenade from their hands. ..
