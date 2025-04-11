CHRIS THURMAN: ‘The Fall’ reminds SA of 2015’s Fallist movement a decade on
It will be interesting to see what a new generation of students makes of The Fall
The new production of The Fall at the Market Theatre takes place on a stage marked by a large red hashtag. All around it, scored in neat rows across the floor and the backdrop, are dozens of smaller hashtags. If you know anything about SA universities circa 2015-2016, you know what the icons signify: #RhodesMustFall and #FeesMustFall.
Ten years on, these social media throwbacks may seem rather quaint. At the time, however, they solicited powerful responses from students, university staff members, parents and members of the public — euphoria, dread, idealism, cynicism. The Fallist movement marked a new departure in post-apartheid SA: an overdue reckoning with the slow pace of institutional change, a damning indictment of state neglect, and an urgent call for socioeconomic redress...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.