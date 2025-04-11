ANTHONY BUTLER: Egos aplenty in race to succeed Ramaphosa
11 April 2025 - 05:00
Bemused citizens may have been wondering why deputy president Paul Mashatile is trying so hard to destabilise the government of national unity (GNU). The solution to this puzzle lies in ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula’s birthday celebrations on Tuesday.
There is no credible alternative GNU that excludes the DA. Getting to a bare majority of 201 seats by bringing in minnow parties run by egomaniacs does not provide a necessary voting buffer against absent or rebellious MPs, and guarantees endless blackmail by partners. ..
