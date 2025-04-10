GUGU LOURIE: Shovebike is a digital age disrupter in green last-mile delivery

A Shovebike electric delivery bike. Picture: INSTAGRAM/@shovebike
Soweto-based and wired for the digital age, Shovebike is redefining last-mile delivery through sustainable mobility, blockchain-powered incentives and grassroots empowerment. At the helm of this innovative company is Zakhele Mhlanga, a modern-day visionary, whose name means “build it yourself” in Zulu.
Mhlanga’s inspiration to build Shovebike came in 2015. At the time, Johannesburg’s then-mayor, Parks Tau, was championing a multimillion-rand project to build bicycle lanes in the city. “Something clicked,” said Mhlanga. “I saw a gap, a real opportunity to disrupt how transport worked in our communities and to make cycling a viable, dignified form of transport, not just leisure.”
The same year the EcoMobility World Festival was held in Sandton. Mhlanga attended as a hopeful entrepreneur with an ambitious idea: Shovebike.Fast forward to 2023 and the company rolled out its first e-cargo bike and trailer combo in Soweto, marking a turning point in its journey. This breakthrough was made possible through a strategic partnership with Stroom e-Cargo Bikes, a Stellenbosch-based firm specialising in electric cargo bicycles. “Stroom e-Cargo Bikes was foundational to our journey,” Mhlanga admits. “They were the first to believe in Shovebike, well before we had anything to show.”
Today, Shovebike is finalising a solar-powered micro-hub in Soweto, which will serve as the nerve centre of its last-mile delivery network. Stroom’s support extends beyond hardware — it provides technical training for Shovebike’s mechanics, ensuring the team is skilled in light electric vehicle maintenance and diagnostics.
Shovebike’s primary clients are Soweto’s fast-food outlets, small retailers and e-commerce platforms. Recent partnerships include Spaza Eats, a township-first food delivery app.Mhlanga said Shovebike was in discussions with major players, including Takealot, to optimise deliveries in underserved areas.
In an era where urbanisation, climate change and digital transformation collide, few companies embody the spirit of innovation and environmental sustainability as boldly as Shovebike.But what truly sets the start-up apart is its digital-first approach to scaling impact. Unlike traditional logistics companies, Shovebike is not just about moving goods, it’s about incentivising sustainability through technology.
At the core of Shovebike’s digital evolution is ShovEcoin, a blockchain-powered rewards system designed to promote eco-friendly behaviour. Riders earn ShovEcoins for every green delivery completed on e-bikes, while customers earn rewards for choosing sustainable delivery options or supporting eco-conscious vendors.
The system even encourages walking, cycling and other low-carbon behaviour, creating a circular economy of incentives.“While it starts as a structured digital rewards programme, we envision a fully blockchain-powered system that integrates into broader fintech and smart city innovations,” he said.
This isn’t just about logistics; it’s behavioural economics in action. By making sustainability financially rewarding, Shovebike is tackling two critical urban challenges: sedentary lifestyles and carbon emissions.“Imagine 100 people each day making small, greener choices,” said Mhlanga. “Imagine the ripple effects on carbon emissions, on public health, on air quality.”
Shovebike’s expansion has been fuelled by international trust rather than traditional financing.In a remarkable feat, the company secured its first shipment of hi-tech e-bikes from Bazz E-Bikes in the Netherlands without upfront capital. “The acquisition was purely the result of consistent relationship-building and a shared belief in the Shovebike mission,” said Mhlanga.
Marcel Jansman, founder of Bazz E-Bikes, backs the project based on vision and persistence: proof that impact-driven entrepreneurship can attract global allies.While Shovebike’s roots are in Soweto, its ambitions stretch far beyond. The company has received strong interest from KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Free State and Mpumalanga. Mhlanga said the company has also received inquiries from Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
Mhlanga said that “within five years, Shovebike will be a national force, a household name in green last-mile delivery and community-based micro-mobility solutions”.To do so, Mhlanga plans to establish micro-hubs across townships and secondary cities, which will create jobs, reduce congestion and cut carbon emissions.
Shovebike stands out as a tech-enabled sustainability pioneer, merging e-mobility with blockchain incentives to make green choices profitable.It empowers local communities by training mechanics and employing township youth, promoting economic resilience.Its asset-light, partnership-driven model allows rapid expansion without heavy capital burdens.
As cities worldwide push for net-zero logistics, Shovebike offers a blueprint for emerging markets.Mhlanga’s first name “Zakhele” carries a mandate: build it yourself.With Shovebike he is doing just that: constructing a future where mobility is green, digital and inclusive. He is not just reimagining mobility, but reimagining incentives, infrastructure and inclusion for a better urban future.
In an age of climate urgency and digital disruption, Shovebike appears to be more than a company, it’s a movement. And that’s exactly why the world should be watching.Mhlanga and Shovebike are pedalling towards a real green future for townships.
Shovebike blends Nguni and English, symbolising the fusion of tradition and innovation — “Shov” for pedalling, “e” for electric and “bike” for their chosen vehicle of change. “Our goal from day one has been to shift mindsets and establish cycling — especially electric mobility — not just as a lifestyle, but as a viable and democratic transport solution,” Mhlanga said. “What we’re seeing now in Soweto is powerful: an awakening. Our community is not just embracing the shift to green mobility — they’re championing it.”
This journey hasn’t been smooth. “It’s taken patience, tears, rejection and ridiculous amounts of self-belief. But I’ve stayed the course,” said Mhlanga.
GUGU LOURIE: Shovebike is a digital age disrupter in green last-mile delivery
Urban mobility start-up is expanding after rolling out the e-cargo bike and trailer combo in Soweto
Soweto-based and wired for the digital age, Shovebike is redefining last-mile delivery through sustainable mobility, blockchain-powered incentives and grassroots empowerment. At the helm of this innovative company is Zakhele Mhlanga, a modern-day visionary, whose name means “build it yourself” in Zulu.
Mhlanga’s inspiration to build Shovebike came in 2015. At the time, Johannesburg’s then-mayor, Parks Tau, was championing a multimillion-rand project to build bicycle lanes in the city. “Something clicked,” said Mhlanga. “I saw a gap, a real opportunity to disrupt how transport worked in our communities and to make cycling a viable, dignified form of transport, not just leisure.”
The same year the EcoMobility World Festival was held in Sandton. Mhlanga attended as a hopeful entrepreneur with an ambitious idea: Shovebike. Fast forward to 2023 and the company rolled out its first e-cargo bike and trailer combo in Soweto, marking a turning point in its journey. This breakthrough was made possible through a strategic partnership with Stroom e-Cargo Bikes, a Stellenbosch-based firm specialising in electric cargo bicycles. “Stroom e-Cargo Bikes was foundational to our journey,” Mhlanga admits. “They were the first to believe in Shovebike, well before we had anything to show.”
Today, Shovebike is finalising a solar-powered micro-hub in Soweto, which will serve as the nerve centre of its last-mile delivery network. Stroom’s support extends beyond hardware — it provides technical training for Shovebike’s mechanics, ensuring the team is skilled in light electric vehicle maintenance and diagnostics.
Shovebike’s primary clients are Soweto’s fast-food outlets, small retailers and e-commerce platforms. Recent partnerships include Spaza Eats, a township-first food delivery app. Mhlanga said Shovebike was in discussions with major players, including Takealot, to optimise deliveries in underserved areas.
In an era where urbanisation, climate change and digital transformation collide, few companies embody the spirit of innovation and environmental sustainability as boldly as Shovebike. But what truly sets the start-up apart is its digital-first approach to scaling impact. Unlike traditional logistics companies, Shovebike is not just about moving goods, it’s about incentivising sustainability through technology.
At the core of Shovebike’s digital evolution is ShovEcoin, a blockchain-powered rewards system designed to promote
eco-friendly behaviour. Riders earn ShovEcoins for every green delivery completed on e-bikes, while customers earn rewards for choosing sustainable delivery options or supporting
eco-conscious vendors.
The system even encourages walking, cycling and other
low-carbon behaviour, creating a circular economy of incentives. “While it starts as a structured digital rewards programme, we envision a fully blockchain-powered system that integrates into broader fintech and smart city innovations,” he said.
This isn’t just about logistics; it’s behavioural economics in action. By making sustainability financially rewarding, Shovebike is tackling two critical urban challenges: sedentary lifestyles and carbon emissions. “Imagine 100 people each day making small, greener choices,” said Mhlanga. “Imagine the ripple effects on carbon emissions, on public health, on air quality.”
Shovebike’s expansion has been fuelled by international trust rather than traditional financing. In a remarkable feat, the company secured its first shipment of hi-tech e-bikes from Bazz E-Bikes in the Netherlands without upfront capital. “The acquisition was purely the result of consistent relationship-building and a shared belief in the Shovebike mission,” said Mhlanga.
Marcel Jansman, founder of Bazz E-Bikes, backs the project based on vision and persistence: proof that impact-driven entrepreneurship can attract global allies. While Shovebike’s roots are in Soweto, its ambitions stretch far beyond. The company has received strong interest from KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Free State and Mpumalanga. Mhlanga said the company has also received inquiries from Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
Mhlanga said that “within five years, Shovebike will be a national force, a household name in green last-mile delivery and community-based micro-mobility solutions”. To do so, Mhlanga plans to establish micro-hubs across townships and secondary cities, which will create jobs, reduce congestion and cut carbon emissions.
Shovebike stands out as a tech-enabled sustainability pioneer, merging e-mobility with blockchain incentives to make green choices profitable. It empowers local communities by training mechanics and employing township youth, promoting economic resilience. Its asset-light, partnership-driven model allows rapid expansion without heavy capital burdens.
As cities worldwide push for net-zero logistics, Shovebike offers a blueprint for emerging markets. Mhlanga’s first name “Zakhele” carries a mandate: build it yourself. With Shovebike he is doing just that: constructing a future where mobility is green, digital and inclusive. He is not just reimagining mobility, but reimagining incentives, infrastructure and inclusion for a better urban future.
In an age of climate urgency and digital disruption, Shovebike appears to be more than a company, it’s a movement. And that’s exactly why the world should be watching. Mhlanga and Shovebike are pedalling towards a real green future for townships.
Shovebike blends Nguni and English, symbolising the fusion of tradition and innovation — “Shov” for pedalling, “e” for electric and “bike” for their chosen vehicle of change. “Our goal from day one has been to shift mindsets and establish cycling — especially electric mobility — not just as a lifestyle, but as a viable and democratic transport solution,” Mhlanga said. “What we’re seeing now in Soweto is powerful: an awakening. Our community is not just embracing the shift to green mobility — they’re championing it.”
This journey hasn’t been smooth. “It’s taken patience, tears, rejection and ridiculous amounts of self-belief. But I’ve stayed the course,” said Mhlanga.
• Lourie is founder and editor of TechFinancials.
READ MORE BY GUGU LOURIE:
GUGU LOURIE: Talifhani Banks and Spaza Eats are leaping from good to great
GUGU LOURIE: EPF Tech Fund powers South Africa's startup revolution
GUGU LOURIE: More than smartphones, South Africa needs laptops to fuel innovation
GUGU LOURIE: Are dashcams a safety tool or a privacy threat?
GUGU LOURIE: SA’s ‘digital refugees’ need help
GUGU LOURIE: Volvo’s free charging and data perks could drive electric vehicle adoption in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
GUGU LOURIE: EPF Tech Fund powers South Africa's startup revolution
GUGU LOURIE: Talifhani Banks and Spaza Eats are leaping from good to great
GUGU LOURIE: More than smartphones, South Africa needs laptops to fuel ...
GUGU LOURIE: Are dashcams a safety tool or a privacy threat?
GUGU LOURIE: SA’s ‘digital refugees’ need help
GUGU LOURIE: Volvo’s free charging and data perks could drive electric vehicle ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.