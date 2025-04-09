JOHN DLUDLU: New Absa CEO Kenny Fihla’s inbox is filled to the brim
Two most pressing issues are the future of his interim predecessor and the post of head of retail operations
09 April 2025 - 05:00
Having appointed a new CEO, Absa has bought itself relative stability. However, the buck now passes to Kenny Fihla to bring much-needed certainty.
Among several decisions he has to make, Fihla, who is now serving gardening leave, has to work out what to do with Charles Russon, the interim CEO who lost out to him. And he will need to appoint someone to head up Absa’s SA retail operations, which are undergoing a sweeping restructuring. ..
