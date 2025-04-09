JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Joburg at it again with illusory budget projection
Forecasts of great financial performance always turn out to be a mirage
09 April 2025 - 05:00
The City of Johannesburg’s annual flight of fancy — budgeting — is under way. Every year the former City of Gold projects great financial performances for the second and third years of its three-year budget cycle.
Such performances always turn out to be a mirage, but this hasn’t stopped city officials and politicians from doing the same thing every year. The city’s projections of cash on hand by the end of a financial year is a good example. This number is important because municipalities use a portion of this cash to fund capital expenditure. ..
