HEATH MUCHENA: Bitcoin is now a response to political overreach
We are watching the rules of the global economy change in real time — and most investors are still playing by the old ones
09 April 2025 - 05:00
It’s not often that the US Federal Reserve quietly admits defeat, but that’s exactly what happened in March when Jerome Powell announced that the Fed would slow its pace of quantitative tightening (QT) and prepare to shift back towards buying treasuries — essentially, a stealth return to quantitative easing (QE).
At first glance it might seem like just another monetary policy tweak. But if you look closer, this is a flashing red sign: fiscal dominance is here, and the Fed is no longer in control. ..
