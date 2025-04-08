FUTUREWORLD
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Hi-tech war shifts into high gear
Trade wars are gone and superior intellectual property is now the ultimate secret weapon
08 April 2025 - 05:00
Dateline: April 2 2032
Science and technology have been propelled into the front lines of the global contest. It’s not a military war, but an economic one, with companies and countries battling for supremacy. China and America are the main protagonists, but smaller players such as the United Arab Emirates are creating havoc on the sidelines. ..
