MICHAEL AVERY: DA needs to live to fight another day in the GNU
08 April 2025 - 05:00
A bastardised spreadsheet formula that divides the US trade deficit with each country by its imports, adds some voodoo and spits out a number that now threatens to implode global trade.
US President Donald Trump has declared economic war on the world, as promised, and our leaders are arguing over VAT decimal points. If there’s one good thing that might come from Tariff Man’s trade war timing, it’s that it could force some common sense into our politicians. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.