TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: SA’s calculated calm in the eye of Trump tariff storm
By refusing to retaliate, focusing instead on reforms and multilateralism, Pretoria underscores the futility of trade wars
07 April 2025 - 05:00
SA’s response to the US’s sweeping tariffs is a study in calculated calm.
President Donald Trump’s tariff blitz, with levies reaching 31% for SA and nullifying benefits under the African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa), has rattled investors, sending the stock market plunging to levels not seen since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. ..
