IAN BREMMER: Trump’s big, not so beautiful, tariff wall
Trump’s autarchy is an act of deliberate self-harm, the most destructive economic own goal in recent history
07 April 2025 - 17:15
Globalisation helped make the US the most prosperous nation in history. But lots of Americans didn’t feel that way, and accordingly voted to “liberate” themselves from it last November.
Donald Trump is now delivering for them — and the consequences will reverberate across the globe...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.