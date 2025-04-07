CHRIS GILMOUR: Retail sales figures show strong consumer spending

The SA consumer is in good health, judging from the release of the latest Stats SA retail sales figures for January 2025. With just one exception, spending across the board was very strong, and the growth in consumer spending appears to have been sustained for quite a few months now.
A number of factors are probably responsible for this improvement — better consumer sentiment in the wake of the establishment of a government of National Unity (GNU), generally softer interest rates, a profound reduction in load-shedding and the effects of more cash in the system as a result of the two-pot pension reform process.
The year-on-year percentage change in retail sales at constant 2019 prices to January 2025 was 7%. This followed growth of 3.2% in December 2024 and 7.6% in November 2024. Seen graphically, the growth in the last four months is the strongest it has been this decade.
The strongest sector by far in January was clothing, footwear, textiles and leather, which experienced growth of 10.1% year on year. December’s growth was 7.7% and November’s 11.6%. This is a highly discretionary category of spending and its strength suggests consumers are losing their fear of spending. Little wonder that most JSE-listed clothing retailers have been trading strongly in recent months.
Another highly discretionary category of spending — that of furniture and appliances — was the second-highest area of consumer spending after clothing, footwear, textiles and leather. This category saw sales rise by 8.5% in January 2025, following rises of 5.5% in December 2024 and 8.3% in November 2024. Much of the strength in this category has been due to an enhanced appetite for credit, but that also endorses the view that consumers are unleashing pent-up demand.
Third in order of importance, marginally behind furniture and appliances, was general dealers, with year-on-year growth in sales of 8.4%. This followed growth of 2.2% in December 2024 and 11.6% in November 2024. And this is the largest contributor to retail sales, with almost 44% of the total retail sales in January.
This category went through a real slump at the peak of load-shedding, as consumers switched at the margin from preparing food at home to takeaway food, due to the high frequency of non-availability of electrical power. But since the load-shedding situation has improved in the past year or so, sales from general dealers have also improved sustainably. Similar dynamics to general dealers also apply to specialised stores selling food, beverages and tobacco. This category came in fourth, with year-on-year sales growth of 7.3%.
In fifth spot was pharmaceutical and medical goods, cosmetics and toiletries at 7.2% year-on-year growth. The trend in this category has been one of gradual improvement from a low base. This category did well during the Covid-19 pandemic as consumers concentrated on buying supplements to boost their immune systems. Many pharmacies also participated in mass vaccinations and this helped footfall through the so-called front shop of the pharmacies. But then after the pandemic subsided, this category fell out of favour. It turned around about a year ago and this strength is reflected in the strong share prices of JSE-listed pharmacy-related stocks Clicks and Dis-Chem.
Bringing up the rear is the hardware, paint and glass category, which is in effect a proxy for DIY/home improvement. Though this category did well during Covid-19, it’s been in negative territory since the pandemic subsided and people stopped obsessing about working from home. Year-on-year sales growth in this category was 2.1% in January, after declines in November and December (-3.6% and -1.5%, respectively). However, from a graphical perspective there are nascent signs that the trend may be turning, albeit extremely slowly. JSE-listed stocks in this category include Cashbuild and Italtile.
During the next few months, interest rates are expected to gradually decline, providing further impetus to consumer spending. Load-shedding has made a few unwelcome appearances since the beginning of the year, but a return to the high frequency and intensity encountered in 2022 and 2023 seems unlikely. All other things being equal, consumer spending should continue to be strong.
• Gilmour is an investment analyst.
