ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Pretoria vs Washington — Trump’s white mischief
Harnessing the collective strength of the Global South — where SA is widely respected — is the only viable option
07 April 2025 - 05:00
SA finds itself in a wrestling match with the white supremacist US administration of Donald Trump.
This situation has been worsened by AfriForum and Solidarity delegations misrepresenting the plight of still privileged Afrikaners in Washington DC. Trump adviser Elon Musk has further stoked the fire by spreading lies of “white genocide” and “openly racist policies”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.