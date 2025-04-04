LAEL BETHLEHEM: Fixing Joburg will take more than good intentions
A courageous effort to root out the organised criminal networks linked to individuals holding power is required
A mainline water pipe burst on a suburban street near where I live in Johannesburg just more than a week ago. It was probably caused by construction taking place nearby, but the pipe is also ancient and should have been replaced decades ago.
Joburg Water staff tried valiantly to fix the pipe, but the repair held for only 24 hours before bursting again. Since then they seem to be at a loss for what to do. Loss is the right word, because the pipe has been gushing ever since, pouring millions of litres of water into the street and down the stormwater drain. This is a depressingly common occurrence. Johannesburg loses more than 35% of its clean, piped water to leaks every year, and another 10% to other losses...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.