BRIAN KANTOR AND DAVID HOLLAND: Efficient use of capital is the key to economic greatness
SA taxpayers are surely among the most abused shareholders anywhere
America has not always been great. In the 1960s, the US lost the war it fought in Vietnam, and long overdue attempts to address racism divided the nation in a most ugly way. In the 1970s inflation took off. It averaged more than 7% per annum in the decade and reached 13.3% in 1979.
Then an impressive comeback ensued. Inflation came under control in the 1980s and the US won the Cold War under the inspirational leadership of Ronald Reagan. Yet something else very important for the US economy was under way. The revolution in corporate finance transformed how US business would perform as managers came to act in the interest of the providers of their all-important capital, their shareholders. Return on capital became the primary focus of management attention. ..
