STEPHEN CRANSTON: Investment styles evolve after an era of growth or value options
GARY was perhaps the most appropriate one at the Investment Forum, held at the home of the Gary Player Country Club
03 April 2025 - 05:00
For about 25 years all the talk in the investment industry was about style. In those days, the industry was divided broadly into two camps: growth and value. They were considered to have very little overlap, so a growth manager such as BOE could be combined with a value manager such as Liberty Asset Management.
At one point growth unit trusts weren’t allowed to own resources shares — though, with hindsight, companies such as Mondi and Glencore could have qualified for the growth universe at times...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.