PETER BRUCE: Darkening of the skies is ANC’s chickens coming home to roost
Through hubris and neglect President Cyril Ramaphosa has allowed the steel industry to wither into multiple crises
03 April 2025 - 05:00
I once had a colleague on the Financial Times who caused great hilarity in the opening piece to the newspaper’s Italian Banking & Finance supplement, published around 1983. “The skies over Rome,” he began, “are darkening with the wings of economic chickens coming home to roost.”
The amusement was at the sheer extravagance of the cliché, but it’s the first thing that springs to mind about SA now. We cannot, surely, expect to get away scot-free with a governing party in the ANC that, with every crisis it faces, makes things worse, not better. ..
