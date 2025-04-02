YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Is Mistra an ANC lackey or an independent think-tank?
The Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection is critical of the government and all political parties
02 April 2025 - 05:00
A recent webinar hosted by the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (Mistra) on the Trump administration helped it gain a few minutes of local and international fame. During those moments commentators tried to locate the 15-year-old think-tank’s ideological bent, with authors from the Brenthurst Foundation describing it as an "ANC think-tank".
Yet from its inception founder and executive director Joel Netshitenzhe has repeated as an article of faith that we go where the research takes us, including being critical of the government and all political parties. ..
