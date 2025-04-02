MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Wine sales and hype are a perfect package deal
The marketing spiel almost always involves the producer’s location, climate or cellar techniques
It’s impossible to separate the sale of fine wine from the art of puffery. Much of what drives the high-end wine market is the brand story. While this is more evident in the New World wine trade, where there is a faster and more visible churn at the apex of the pyramid, it’s increasingly evident in European wine regions.
The hierarchy of the Medoc was pretty much set in stone with the 1855 classification; there’s little chance of Chateau Palmer displacing Chateau Margaux on a permanent basis in the lifetime of anyone reading this column. A few new names have entered the pantheon in the past half century, driven mainly by New World wine consumers besotted with shortage of supply. But even the Le Pins and Valandrauds are merely the exceptions that prove the rule...
