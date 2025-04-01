FUTUREWORLD
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Energy glut fuels market fear
Gold hits $5,000 as oil drops to $50
01 April 2025 - 05:00
Dateline: March 27 2030
In a strange throwback to a bygone era, the current global financial turmoil has produced a multiyear low for crude oil, at about $50 per barrel. At the same time, investor nervousness about the future has pushed gold to more than $5,000/oz for the first time in history. ..
