NEVA MAKGETLA: Core skills education risks merely boosting emigration
More needs to be done to promote jobs-rich growth to keep skilled people in the country
Start talking about SA’s joblessness problem and many people instantly shift to skills development. But education is not a panacea. Undoubtedly, SA’s appallingly unequal and consequently deeply inefficient education system makes it harder to grow employment. But the long-standing structure of production in SA is an even bigger drag on jobs.
On the one hand, the mass destruction of small (black-owned) business under apartheid entrenched unusually low levels of self-employment. On the other, SA depends far more on mining than its peer economies, which encourages more capital-intensive, less jobs-rich growth. Focusing on skills development without addressing these issues will not do much about the jobs deficit in the foreseeable future...
