NEIL MANTHORP: A blueprint for world cricket, but will it see the light of day?
It is a constructive assessment of the current leadership structures in place around the world
01 April 2025 - 04:59
One of the most comprehensive and thoroughly researched reviews of the global game was released to the public last week.
Nothing like it has even been attempted before, never mind completed. It involved some big hitters in world cricket and included information extracted from 64 interviews, from former national captains, current captains, senior players, former and current administrators...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.