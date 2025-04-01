DUMA GQUBULE: Union movement should get behind the SACP
01 April 2025 - 05:00
Just before the pandemic I spoke at two workshops on the Eskom crisis that were attended by members of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa).
On both occasions I asked the workers why I was always reading in the press that there was animosity between the two unions, when all I could see was unity on the issues they were facing at Eskom. The reply was: “It is not us who are fighting with each other, it is our leaders.” ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.