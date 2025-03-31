SIMON BARBER: SA is the baby at which Trump threw rocks as a child
In nominating Brent Bozell as his Pretoria Ribbentrop, US president has confirmed he has little interest in building bridges
SA exporters, especially those who make use of the African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa), should be taking every possible step to minimise their exposure to the American market if they are not already doing so. Any institution or organisation that depends on funding over which the US government has any say should likewise be seeking alternatives.
Donald Trump’s regime — let’s call it what it is — is implacably hostile to the government formed on the basis of the preferences South Africans freely expressed at the polls last year. He wants to hurt the country. He is treating SA the way he treated the baby he was caught pelting with rocks when he was five. ..
