GHALEB CACHALIA: Trump confounds bookies by picking Bozell as ambassador
Helen Zille’s punting of Tony Leon and Joel Pollak for ambassadorships would have enabled the reining in of uppity country
The punting of Tony Leon and Joel Pollak by Helen Zille and others for reciprocal US-SA ambassadorships resembles, in betting parlance, a double: the placing of a single bet on two different selections, whose odds are combined to give a higher overall price.
The gamble, had it been won, would have enabled another uppity country to be reined in, and provided a pliant mirror compact in 3051 Massachusetts Avenue. But alas, for the Pollak punters US President Donald Trump has done what he does best: confound the bookies with his unpredictability. His announcement of Leo Brent Bozell (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-03-25-trump-nominates-media-critic-for-us-ambassador-to-sa/) as ambassador to SA has done just that. ..
