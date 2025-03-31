GAVIN RICH: Local teams have some way to go to match the likes of Leinster
No SA teams are participating in the Champions Cup round of 16
There will be no SA teams participating when the Champions Cup resumes with the round of 16 at the weekend and Leinster have shown over the past fortnight just how far local sides have to go before they can be challengers in the prestigious European competition.
To be fair, Leinster are the only team in the United Rugby Championship (URC) who have a realistic hope of winning the Champions Cup, but at least with the other top teams from Ireland and Scotland they don’t have the logistical obstacles the SA sides face. Provided they don’t have to travel across the equator teams like Glasgow Warriors, Munster and Ulster could go deep in both competitions without the commitment across two fronts hindering either trophy quest...
