NATASHA MARRIAN: Red berets are too heavy a weight for the fragile GNU
Potential for economic instability and capital flight is high should the EFF enter the governing coalition
28 March 2025 - 05:00
Will the ANC rescue the EFF from its dwindling electoral fortunes? The ANC drawing the EFF into the government of national unity (GNU) to vote with it in parliament for the March 12 budget would mark a significant lifeline for the opposition party, given its decline in electoral support and internal ructions after the departure of its deputy president, Floyd Shivambu.
Outside the DA, the EFF would certainly be the neatest option for the ANC to pass the budget, which included a 0.5 percentage point VAT increase in each of the next two years. ..
