JONNY STEINBERG: How SA can keep US bully at bay
The state apparatus’ capacity to think and act under duress has already been weakened
28 March 2025 - 05:00
The US law firm Paul Weiss is 150 years old. It employs more than 1,000 lawyers and has reported annual revenues in the billions of dollars.
In February, US President Donald Trump threatened to kill it with a stroke of a pen by barring it from working for the federal government. With a gun pointed to his firm’s head, the chair of Paul Weiss quickly submitted to all of Trump’s demands. In exchange for this humiliation, Trump lowered his weapon and walked away. ..
