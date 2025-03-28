ANTHONY BUTLER: Biographies leave much unsaid over presidential power
Complex interplay of factors that shape a president’s actions are mostly overlooked
28 March 2025 - 05:00
Political biographers — I am a part-time member of this tribe because I once wrote a biography of Cyril Ramaphosa — run into a problem when their subject actually becomes state president.
This predicament is frustrating because the celebrity’s prospective or actual rise to the top job is often the reason the biography was written in the first place. ..
