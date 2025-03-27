PETER BRUCE: ANC industrial policy a case study in wilful obstinacy
Government’s attempts to save ArcelorMittal SA ignore the inconvenient fact that it destroyed the steel industry in the first place
27 March 2025 - 05:00
With its eyes wide shut, the ANC government has launched SA down a path of industrial peril from which it could take decades to escape, if it ever can.
Spooked by the decision by Arcelor-Mittal SA (Amsa), the country’s only integrated steelmaker, to close down its long products (bars, rods and pipes) division at Newcastle, and the alarm raised by local car manufacturers that would quickly have to source imports of the Amsa products they use, the department of trade, industry & competition has gazetted a sweeping tariff review of almost all imported steel products...
