MARK BARNES: Popularity rules, not okay
Cadres promoted for their loyalty, not their ability, are calling the shots at a precarious time for SA
27 March 2025 - 05:00
The latest diplomatic incident involving the US cannot be solved within the family, in the confidential comfort of the kitchen. It is anything but a domestic affair.
Ambassadors are reciprocal guests in each others’ countries, afforded special privileges and immunities in the interest of serving and building relationships between two sovereign states, despite the differences in policy or practice that can clearly exist between them. ..
