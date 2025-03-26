MARIANNE MERTEN: Secrecy, fudging and over-analysis put SA in this mess
Wackadoodle secrecy, analysis without action and communication fuzziness all part of the problem
Noise and verbiage dominate SA’s current international relations woes, from an expelled diplomat to a crucial health funding halt and US special refugee provision for Afrikaners following years of Solidarity and AfriForum lobbying.
The question must be asked: why the outrage now? Was no-one in charge briefed? If yes, where were the required steps at home and abroad to counteract factually incorrect claims of a “white genocide” in SA? Where was the action to counter pressure from inside the US Congress to nix SA’s tariff-free access under the African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa) even before this Trump administration?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.