MAMOKETE LIJANE: Winter is upon us and the world at large
European assets look relatively attractive, but never forget the US is the driver of the global economy
26 March 2025 - 05:00
I am in Cape Town, and it is rainy and cold. In Johannesburg, the summer highveld rains are still a feature, but now with a nip in the air. Autumn is upon us, and winter is not too far away.
The global economy is at the same point in its cycle. The strong momentum towards the end of 2024 has given way to caution, and we are looking for the next source of growth. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.