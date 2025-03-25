SHAWN HAGEDORN: SA’s growth channels are narrowing
GNU parties don’t realise how geopolitics and technologies are reshaping economic challenges and chances
Tax-and-spend budgeting habits now need to accommodate a workable growth plan. Budget wrangling has breathed life into the government of national unity (GNU), but the parties haven’t awakened to how geopolitics and technologies are swiftly reshaping economic challenges and opportunities.
Our budget woes won’t be relieved by a 1980s-style commodity windfall, nor will 1990s-style idealism indulge our foreign affairs foibles. Tariffs are spurring supply chain shifts, while European foreign aid budgets are being cut to fund far higher defence spending. Meanwhile, AI promises to meaningfully disrupt myriad jobs while compensating for educational shortfalls...
