MICHAEL AVERY: When an SA diplomat plays suicide bomber
Ebrahim Rasool’s conduct was not an act of courage, it was a failure of responsibility
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s grip on his party, and its alliance partners, appears as feeble as his handle on the economy. Watching ejected US ambassador Ebrahim Rasool’s return to SA, staged like a triumphant homecoming, must have been particularly galling given his orders to tone it down just days before.
Red carpets, fists raised, revolutionary slogans recycled from a script that should’ve been shredded in 1994. The ANC, SACP and Cosatu are spinning this as a stand for sovereignty, when in fact it’s a political farce wrapped in ideological cosplay. In the real world, the one where bond spreads matter more than intellectual geopolitical self-gratification, Rasool’s kamikaze diplomacy has already cost SA dearly. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.