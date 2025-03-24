ZIYANDA STUURMAN: Agoa may already be as good as gone
Deterioration in US relations makes SA’s status in any version of a renewed trade agreement tenuous at best
24 March 2025 - 05:00
When the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) preferential trade agreement was established in May 2000, it was part of a broader suite of legislation and policy enacted by former president Bill Clinton’s administration to strengthen US trade ties with African countries.
The programme allows African countries to export products to the US tariff free but there are doubts about its future, in part or in whole...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.