LUNGILE MASHELE: Methane abatement can cut emissions and grow the economy

“The energy transition is a $1-trillion industry and we need to find ways to maximise this and derive value through trade and partnerships.” These were the words uttered by a US foreign secretary representative at Africa Oil Week in October 2024.
At the same event another US government official reiterated America’s support for gas, not just for the US but for Africa as well. He stated that US support for gas was premised on it being affordable, and being processed efficiently and with limited environmental impact. He emphasised that the US understands the duality of renewables and gas in decarbonising the economy while still growing it.This was a month before the US elections that upended global diplomacy.
SA has abundant coal reserves and potential gas resources. Given our dual need to industrialise and decarbonise, the most logical step is to invest in technologies that will look at emission abatement. There are concerns about the environmental effects of gas, but one of the ways to lessen that is through methane abatement. Abatement technology should not be seen only through a climate lens, but it is important for economic growth.
Given the threat of the carbon border adjustment mechanism, the looming gas cliff and closure of industry while still needing to industrialise and use our natural endowments, abatement is most likely the best solution to reduce emissions, grow the economy and meet net-zero targets.
Abatement technologies are innovative solutions designed to reduce or eliminate environmental pollutants, particularly greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and methane. These technologies can be implemented across various scales, each serving distinct purposes and presenting unique benefits.
At the utility scale, abatement technologies focus on large-scale power generation and transmission systems. They aim to improve the efficiency of energy production, reduce emissions from power plants and incorporate renewable energy sources. Examples include carbon capture and storage (CCS) systems and advanced gas treatment facilities that minimise methane emissions.
In the commercial sector, abatement technologies help businesses reduce their carbon footprint while maintaining operational efficiency. This includes energy-efficient building designs, advanced heating, ventilation & air conditioning systems, and smart grids that optimise energy use and reduce wastage. Commercial enterprises may also invest in renewable energy installations to supplement their power needs.
The industrial scale benefits greatly from abatement technologies as they address emissions in manufacturing processes and heavy industries. Technologies such as waste heat recovery systems, low-emission fuel alternatives and industrial CCS are pivotal in reducing the environmental impact of production activities. These solutions not only curtail emissions but also often lead to cost savings and improved energy efficiency.
Residential abatement technologies are designed for individual homes and communities, focusing on reducing household energy consumption and emissions. These include energy-efficient appliances, home insulation improvements and residential solar panels. Such technologies empower homeowners to contribute to emission reduction efforts while enjoying lower energy costs.
The major carbon mitigation and abatement drives in Africa have been carbon taxes and land for carbon schemes. But both are deeply flawed concepts, with the former taking a blanket approach to taxes and punishing the poor — mostly those who can’t opt out or diversify their energy supply — and the latter amounting to green colonialism. Globally, emissions trading schemes were preferred until the carbon market crashed. None of these interventions solved the actual emissions problem. It was merely the financialisation of emissions and profiteering by traders.
There is a role for the government, private sector and financial sector in funding abatement technologies. However, this must be scalable as it requires financial resources and long-term investments. Funding must be fair and equitable, ensuring that the benefits and burdens accrue fairly across different communities and countries. Accurate measurement and verification of emission reductions are also essential for ensuring the credibility of these markets and technologies.
Carbon abatement technologies present a growth sector for SA and can fundamentally change how we view our natural endowments, their expropriation and economic growth.
• Mashele, an energy economist, is a member of the board of the National Transmission Company of SA.
LUNGILE MASHELE: Methane abatement can cut emissions and grow the economy
Methane abatement can lessen the environmental effects of gas
