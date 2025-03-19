MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Why comparing wines is not a waste of time
Not every wine tasting will be a repeat of the Judgment of Paris but they are still worthwhile
It’s become something of a recurrent theme (some might call it the monotonous beating of a drum) to say that the best Cape chardonnays compare comfortably with their infinitely more expensive international counterparts. Those predisposed to believe don’t need any persuasion; those who are prone to doubt think this is all just hype.
Most of the time Cape chardonnay competes against itself — at wine shows, at presentations and over dinner tables. This may be useful in terms of ranking the key players, even pleasurable for those doing it, but it’s no more valuable as an exercise than US President Donald Trump announcing that he has had the most successful first few weeks of any president ever...
