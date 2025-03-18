TOM EATON: Too late to escape tsunami for ANC, and perhaps even GNU
All they can do is post Rasool to Joburg and find a way of surviving the coming maelstrom
It seems strange that Marco Rubio, who in 2016 described Donald Trump as a “con artist” who was a “serious threat” to the future of the US, and who urged his supporters to “fight back” against a political movement that was “the opposite of what Americans stands for”, has ejected Ebrahim Rasool from the US for saying more or less the same thing.
In a similar vein, it also seems peculiar that in 2025, after all those wasted years, and state capture and the Zondo commission, with the ANC’s support plummeting, that North West education MEC Viola Motsumi thought it a good idea to use R1m of our money to take herself and her team to the special Winter Olympics in Turin at precisely the moment she was supposed to be appearing before the SA Human Rights Commission to explain why schoolchildren in her province continue to take dangerously unreliable buses to school. ..
