Opinion / Columnists

FUTUREWORLD

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: The trouble with tech

We can’t live with or without technology

BL Premium
18 March 2025 - 05:00
by FutureWorld

Dateline: March 12 2033 

That’s the biggest problem with technology. It rules our lives. Some would say it ruins our lives. But what would life be without it? ..

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.