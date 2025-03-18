DUMA GQUBULE: All-powerful Treasury has failed to lift the economy
All finance ministers sing from the Treasury hymn sheet of structural reform and austerity
18 March 2025 - 05:00
After the National Treasury’s domkop decision to hike the VAT rate, I hope more South Africans will agree with what I have been saying for years. The Treasury has become too powerful and arrogant, despite its failure to grow GDP per capita, a country’s real bottom line, over the past 17 years.
It has also failed to create enough jobs to absorb new entrants into the labour market, and those who were previously unemployed. If SA Inc was a company its shareholders would have fired the Treasury and the SA Reserve Bank. ..
