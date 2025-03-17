GAVIN RICH: Boks will have to be wary of France and England
France have become a hard side to score against, something the Boks will be mindful of when they open their tour in Paris
When it came to deciding which team from the northern hemisphere is most likely to push the Springboks for their world leader status in 2025 and for their Rugby World Cup crown in 2027 the Six Nations took us full circle, and then added in a curveball.
The competition started with an expectation that France would emerge as the winners and push Ireland, the winners in the past two seasons, into second place. There were also suggestions Ireland might have got to the peak of the hill and be ready to start descending on the other side. Were they still good enough to be ranked in the so-called “big four” with SA, New Zealand and France?..
